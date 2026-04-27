/Terrible cost of AI: Just 11 data centres could emit more CO2 than Norway, Iceland and Morocco

AI data centres will pose an immense danger to the world because of the gas power plants being built to power them. According to a report, just 11 data centres could exceed the greenhouse emissions of several countries combined.
A report has highlighted the grave cost the world will pay because of data centres. The amount of greenhouse emissions by just 11 gas-powered data centres in the US could be more than several countries with tens of millions of people combined, according to a report by Wired. Most of the data centres rely on gas for power, which has led to the construction of huge power projects being built specifically for these data centres. Wired analysed the emissions estimates of these projects that are being built to help the data centres get online as soon as possible.
These gas power projects remove the reliance on local power grids and the added controversy of massive energy bills. Gas turbines are switched on-site, and the power supply is instant. However, experts have flagged a major problem with his system. What they are calling “behind-the-meter power” will lead to a "crazy" amount of emissions.
According to data released by the nonprofit Global Energy Monitor, a whopping 100 gigawatts of behind-the-meter gas power is being created for data centres at the start of 2027. This number was only four gigawatts at the start of 2024. Michael Thomas, founder of the clean energy firm Cleanview, told the outlet, "…we were retiring coal and gas, and now we have a new hump where we’re going to rise."
Wired identified one particular program called Project Matador, which is particularly concerning. The campus is being built in the Texas panhandle, and its permit allows the generation of six gigawatts of gas power. The projected CO2 emissions stand at over 40 million tons annually. This means that the greenhouse emissions at just this one centre will exceed those of Jordan.
Elon Musk is also building two colossal data centres in Tennessee, and they, too, are bad news for the world. According to estimates, his data centre campuses Colossus and Colossus 2 could cause greenhouse emissions to surpass those of Iceland. In total, 11 facilities could release a maximum of 129 million tons of greenhouse gases per year, more than Morocco.
However, the estimates are based on the maximum projected emission the gas power companies are seeking permission. So the final emissions will most likely fall short by several notches. “The actual emissions could be “potentially two-thirds less than what’s on paper,” Alex Schott, the director of communications at Williams Companies, which is building three behind-the-meter power plants for Meta, told Wired.
The outlet further stated that there is a chance that not all 11 of these centres that were analysed for the report will be built. In the case of Project Matador, its parent company, Fermi, isn’t in great condition. However, even if the actual emissions fall way short and are just half the figures on the permits, the greenhouse gases will still be more than what Norway released in 2024.