/Terrible cost of AI: Just 11 data centres could emit more CO2 than Norway, Iceland and Morocco

A report has highlighted the grave cost the world will pay because of data centres. The amount of greenhouse emissions by just 11 gas-powered data centres in the US could be more than several countries with tens of millions of people combined, according to a report by Wired. Most of the data centres rely on gas for power, which has led to the construction of huge power projects being built specifically for these data centres. Wired analysed the emissions estimates of these projects that are being built to help the data centres get online as soon as possible.