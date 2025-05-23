Published: May 23, 2025, 18:20 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 18:20 IST
A look at eight legendary women who ruled Roland-Garros in Open Era, from Chris Evert’s seven titles to Iga Swiatek's recent streak. See who dominated the French Open across decades.
1 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Chris Evert
Chris Evert from the USA has won the French Open record seven time in 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, and 1986. She dominated clay with her calm and consistent game.
2 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Steffi Graf
Germany's Steffi Graf has claimed six French Open titles. She has won consecutively from 1987-1988 added with 1993, 1995, 1996, and 1999. Her speed and precision helped her shine across different eras in Paris.
3 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Justine Henin
Justine Henin from Belgium won the French Open four times, initially in 2003 and then three in a row from 2005 to 2007.
4 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Margaret Court
Australian tennis player Margaret Court has won five French Open titles, two before the Open Era and three after. Her wins in 1962, 1964(Amateur Era), 1969, 1970, and 1973 (Open Era) show her long-time success on clay.
5 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)
5. Arantxa Sanchez Vicario
Spain’s Arantxa Sanchez Vicario won the French Open in 1989, 1994, and 1998. Her never-give-up attitude and smart play made her one of the most loved clay-court players.
6 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)
6. Monica Seles
Monica Seles from Yugoslavia has won the French Open three years in a row in 1990, 1991, and 1992. She has represented Serbia and Montenegro in her prestigious career.
7 / 8
7. Serena Williams
USA legend Serena Williams has been victorious in 2002, 2013, and 2015. Known for her strength and focus, she found a way to win even on slow clay courts.
8 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)
8. Iga Swiatek
Poland’s Iga Swiatek has already won three French Opens in 2020, 2022, and 2023. At the young age of 23, she’s become one of the best clay-court players in the world today.