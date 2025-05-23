LOGIN

6 legends with most French Open men's singles titles in Open Era

Wion News
Authored By Umang
Published: May 23, 2025, 15:37 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 15:37 IST

From Rafael Nadal to Novak Djokovic, here are the top six players who have won the most French Open titles. The legendary list comprises, Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander, Gustavo Kuerten and Ivan Lendl.

1. Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal from Spain holds the record for most French Open titles in the history of the game. He has 14 titles under his name, winning consecutively from 2005–08 and 2010–14.
2. Bjorn Borg
Bjorn Borg of Sweden has claimed six French Open titles, winning four titles on a trot from 1978 to 1981. His focus and precision on clay courts made him a Roland-Garros legend.
3. Mats Wilander
Mats Wilander, the Swedish tennis player, has been victorious in the French Open thrice in 1982, 1985, and 1988.
4. Ivan Lendl
Ivan Lendl from the Czech Republic ruled Roland-Garros in the mid-80s with victories in 1984, 1986, and 1987.
5. Gustavo Kuerten
Brazil’s Gustavo Kuerten lit up the French Open by winning three titles in 1997, 2000, and 2001. With his signature curls and one-handed backhand, “Guga” was a treat to watch on the clay.
6. Novak Djokovic
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic has conquered three French Open titles in 2016, 2021, and 2023, showcasing his mastery. Recently, he had won the Gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics competing in Men's singles.

