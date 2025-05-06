Temples, Forests & Forgotten Kingdoms: 8 Magical Places in Odisha You Must See

Paradeep
Located in Jagatsinghpur District, Paradeep is a beautiful, offbeat beach destination decked with serene beaches, waterfalls and mesmerising forests. Its surreal views and calm ambience refresh one’s spirit. It is one of the most beautiful destinations to travel to in Odisha for nature lovers
Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, is sometimes known as the temple city of India because of the plethora of ancient temples. It is a lively city that is rich in culture. This city is one of the pillars of the Golden Triangle of traditions and cultures of East India.
Puri
Puri or Jagannath Puri is a must-visit pilgrimage for almost all Hindus as the Jagannath Temple is one of the holy places or Dhams in Char Dham Yatra. It celebrates the largest Rath Yatra in the country.
Taptapani Hot water Spring
It is famous for a perennial hot spring of Medicinal Sulfuric Water, which is located on the State Highways that connect Berhampur with Western Odisha. Being surrounded by a cluster of hills and thick forests, the serenity of nature at Taptapani is enhanced by wonderful sights of sun rise, sun set, moonlit night, tribal dance and music.
Cuttack
Cuttack is Odisha's cultural capital and has numerous tourist attractions. Even though it is the cultural capital, it is also a commercial city. People have nicknamed this place the Silver City due to the abundance of silver works that take place in this city.
Raghurajpur
Raghurajpur is an ideal destination to learn about the rural life of Odisha. No where can you see such a fine assemblage of artwork. The village has an artistic environment that exhibits the diversity of Oriya culture. It is a good platform to get acquainted with the lives of rural people and their fine art culture called Pattachitra.
Konark
Konark is famous worldwide because this is where the iconic Sun Temple is located. This SUN Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It depicts the extraordinary architecture of 13th century. Besides looking at the beautiful architecture, tourists can visit the pristine and clear beaches in Odisha.
Chilika Lake
Chilika Lake is one of the must visit tourist destinations to visit in Odisha. It’s an amazing bird paradise and gorgeous landscapes for nature lovers. Sprawling along the east coast, it is the largest brackish water lagoon to behold.