/Tejas Mk2 vs F-35: Which fighter jet is cheaper to fly and maintain?

The F-35 stealth jet has high maintenance and operational costs, while India’s Tejas Mk2 is built for lower expenses. India may get more jets flying and save money by prioritising the Tejas Mk2 for future air force needs.
Recent reports show that keeping the F-35 stealth jet flying costs about $33,000 to $40,000 for each flight hour. This is among the highest for any modern fighter. Over 40 years, maintaining a fleet of 110 F-35s could cost $21.45 billion, mainly because of the special stealth coating and complex electronics.
The Tejas Mk2 is built for operational savings. Each flight hour is estimated to cost about $25,000. It uses fewer expensive foreign parts than imported jets. Modular construction and local suppliers in India help to reduce maintenance bills even further.
Tejas Mk2 is said to be easier and faster to maintain. Years of Indian experience with the Tejas platform have led to simpler systems. As a result, these jets spend less time under repair and are available for more missions than more complicated fighters like the F-35.
The 40-year cost for 110 F-35s is near $80 billion, with maintenance and upgrades making up over 40 per cent. While Tejas Mk2 has not fully entered service, its total cost is expected to be much lower. This could allow India to buy more jets or upgrade its air force further.
Tejas Mk2 is made for Indian air bases and weather. This means fewer changes are needed for facilities and ground crews. The F-35, with advanced technology, could create extra challenges in India’s mixed and demanding conditions.
It is estimated that for the price of a single F-35, India could build more than one Tejas Mk2. This means a larger fleet for less money, better value, and stronger air force capability as older jets retire.
The F-35 offers superior stealth but comes with a heavy price tag for use and upkeep. The Tejas Mk2 is a sensible and affordable option, tailored for India’s needs and budget.