/Tejas Mk2 vs F-35: How India’s new jet compares to the American stealth fighter

The F-35 uses a 43,000lb thrust engine, top speed of mach 1.6, which is around 1,960km/h. Tejas Mk2 has the powerful GE F414 engine, giving 98 kilonewtons of thrust and speeds up to Mach 1.8, which will be around 2,205km/h. Tejas Mk2 is ahead in speed, as per reports.