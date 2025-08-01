/Tejas Mk2 vs F-35: How India’s new jet compares to the American stealth fighter

The F-35 and Tejas Mk2 both offer advanced avionics, sensors, and high speed. While F-35 has an advantage in stealth, India’s Tejas Mk2 brings cutting-edge tech, huge weapon loads, and speed, making it a real contender for modern air power. Read more below.
India’s Tejas Mk2 is a next-gen fighter jet built to strengthen the air force by 2027. While the American F-35 is one of the advanced stealth jets, Tejas Mk2’s new technology aims to compete with bigger rivals, boosting India’s self-reliance and defence strength.
The F-35 uses a 43,000lb thrust engine, top speed of mach 1.6, which is around 1,960km/h. Tejas Mk2 has the powerful GE F414 engine, giving 98 kilonewtons of thrust and speeds up to Mach 1.8, which will be around 2,205km/h. Tejas Mk2 is ahead in speed, as per reports.
The F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth jet, with a radar cross-section as low as 0.005 m square, making it almost invisible to radar. Tejas Mk2 uses radar-absorbing composites and new canard wings for better agility and lower radar visibility, about 75 per cent lower than its previous version.
F-35’s integrated AESA radar, 360-degree camera system and data fusion, which gives it advanced situational awareness, feed pilots enemy locations in real time. Tejas Mk2’s Uttam AESA radar, infrared search and track, and smart cockpit design allow tracking multiple targets, with sensor fusion similar to global leaders, making it one of the most advanced fighter jets
The F-35 can carry up to 8,160kg of weapons, including internal and external, while Tejas Mk2 maxes out at about 6,500kg across 13 hardpoints. Both can launch a wide range of missiles, bombs and precision weapons. Mk2 can pack a huge variety of Indian, Western, and russian arms for all missions.
F-35’s combat range is about 1,500km, with a ferry range up to 2,200km. Tejas Mk2’s range is around 3,000km (with drop tanks), and because of it can fly longer missions thanks to mid-air refuelling and larger fuel tanks. This makes MK2 versatile for extended patrols and deeper strikes.