/Tejas Mk2 vs F-16: How India’s fighter jet compares with the US workhorse

The Tejas Mk2 is a single‑engine, canard‑delta fighter developed as a medium‑weight upgrade over the Tejas Mk1A. It uses over 40 per cent composite materials to reduce weight and radar signature. The aircraft is approximately 14.6 m long and 8.5 m wide. The F‑16, a proven US multirole fighter, is slightly larger with a length of 15 m and wingspan of 9.9 m. It uses a traditional blended‑wing design optimised for high‑speed manoeuvres and heavier payloads.