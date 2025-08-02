/Tejas Mk2: How India’s next-gen fighter jet will replace Mirage 2000, MiG-29 and Jaguar

The Tejas Mk2 has been developed to bridge the gap between light fighters like the Tejas Mk1A and heavy twin-engine aircraft such as the Rafale. With a maximum take-off weight of around 17.5 tonnes, the Mk2 is classified as a medium-weight fighter capable of performing air superiority, ground attack and maritime strike missions currently handled by the Mirage 2000, MiG‑29 and Jaguar fleets.