/Tejas Mk2 and F-35: What these fighter jets reveal about India’s ambition vs western power

At first glance, the Indian-built Tejas Mk2 and the American F-35 might seem like two modern fighters to be compared on performance alone: speed, stealth, avionics, and weapons. Yet they are far more than machines of war. Both aircraft embody the industrial cultures, defence philosophies and national ambitions of the countries that designed them. Beneath their composite skins and digital systems, they reflect how India and the United States see their place in the world, and the very different kinds of power they intend to project.

