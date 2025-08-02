/Tejas Mk2 and AMCA: How India is building a complete indigenous fighter ecosystem

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is India’s planned fifth-generation stealth fighter. Developed by ADA and HAL, AMCA will feature stealth shaping, supercruise, and advanced sensor fusion.
The Tejas Mk2 is designed as a 4.5-generation medium-weight fighter, filling the gap between the light Tejas Mk1A and heavier twin-engine aircraft like the Rafale. It will replace ageing Mirage 2000, MiG‑29 and Jaguar fleets, giving the Indian Air Force a domestically produced multirole platform capable of handling air superiority and ground strike missions.
Together with the Tejas Mk2, it will form the backbone of India's indigenous fighter ecosystem across both 4.5-gen and 5th-gen segments.
Both Tejas Mk2 and AMCA will use Indian-developed avionics, Uttam AESA radar, electronic warfare suites, and smart weapon integration. The GE F414 engine powering the Tejas Mk2 also serves as the technological basis for AMCA’s Mk1 prototype engines, enabling technology continuity and easier industrial scaling.
The simultaneous development of Tejas Mk2 and AMCA allows HAL, DRDO and private suppliers to create a sustained production ecosystem. It supports domestic manufacturing of radar, sensors, flight control systems and weapons, reducing import reliance and building competencies for future sixth-generation designs.
With multiple legacy aircraft retiring by the 2030s, Tejas Mk2 will help maintain squadron numbers while AMCA begins induction as a stealth platform. The two programmes are planned to complement each other, with Mk2 serving as the high-volume workhorse and AMCA as the high-end strategic asset.
Developing a complete indigenous fighter ecosystem ensures strategic autonomy in defence procurement. A combined Tejas Mk2 and AMCA portfolio also enhances export prospects, allowing India to offer both medium-weight and stealth platforms to partner nations in Asia, Africa and South America without dependence on foreign OEMs.