/Tejas Mk1 vs Mk2: Comparing India’s homegrown fighter jets side by side

India’s Tejas Mk1 is already flying, while the powerful Mk2 is set for its first flight by 2027. With better speed, radar, and weapons, Tejas shows India’s move toward high-tech, self-made defence. What makes MK2 a major upgrade?
The Tejas fighter jet is made in India. MK1 jets now serve in the Indian Air Force, while the advanced MK2 is getting ready for its first flight by 2027. Both jets show India’s push for self-reliant defence and high-tech air power.
Tejas Mk1 is a light single-engine jet. It can fly up to Mach 1.6, which is about 1,920km/h, and can climb to 50,000 feet, and has a range of 1,700km on internal fuel. It has digital fly-by-wire controls, a composite body for lightweight, and radar systems for air defence.
MK1 has eight hardpoints to carry bombs, missiles, and fuel tanks. It carries various air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles like R-73 and ASRAAM. Tejas supports ground attack and interception missions.
The MK2 brings a bigger, more powerful GE F414 engine for speeds up to Mach 1.8 and better climb. It is longer, with a larger wing and can carry up to 6.5 tonnes of weapons which is almost double Mk1’s load capacity. Tejas Mk2 will also have 14 weapon points for more missile options.
MK2 features an Uttam AESA radar for 360-degree tracking, sensor fusion to combine radar and infrared inputs, and a smart glass cockpit with touchscreen controls. Artificial intelligence supports pilots for targeting and threat warning. It would be one of the best fighter jets.
Tejas Mk2 is designed to refuel mid-air, fly longer missions, it is capable of launching Brahmos-NG cruise missiles, and operates in both Air Force and Navy roles. It uses more composite material and better electronic warfare systems to shield from enemy radar and jamming.