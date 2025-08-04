Another shared feature, though less obvious, is the emphasis on ease of maintenance and modular systems. Both the Tejas Mk1A and the F‑35 have been designed with quick‑access panels and modular line‑replaceable units (LRUs), allowing ground crews to swap out faulty components rapidly rather than conducting lengthy repairs on the airframe itself. In the Tejas, this approach is partly driven by operational needs to keep a smaller fleet serviceable; for the F‑35, it’s part of a larger sustainment ecosystem supported by predictive diagnostics and advanced maintenance software. Despite their different scales, the goal is the same: reduce downtime, cut life‑cycle costs, and keep aircraft mission‑ready with minimal effort.