/Tejas Mk-1A ready for flight: What makes India’s new fighter jet sharper, smarter and stronger?

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is preparing to roll out the first Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft from its new Nashik production facility by the end of July 2025, according to media reports. The Nashik unit, HAL’s third Tejas manufacturing line, will initially produce around eight aircraft per year. Between three and four jets are expected to be delivered in FY26 from this site, according to TOI. Alongside Nashik, the Bengaluru facility will deliver its first Mk-1A unit to the Indian Air Force (IAF) between July and August 2025, despite a 16-month delay from the original delivery timeline. Here are the key features of this advance4 jet: