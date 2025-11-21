/Tejas fighter jet: The design detail that improves speed

The Tejas uses a compound delta wing instead of traditional straight wings. The outer wing section has steep sweep, while the inner section has less sweep. This design creates more lift without making the fuselage longer. Research by HAL showed this wing increases wing area significantly. The compound delta wing manages wave drag efficiently at supersonic speeds. It also lets the aircraft manoeuvre exceptionally well. When flying at twice the speed of sound, this wing design keeps the Tejas fast and efficient. It is one reason why the Tejas performs so well compared to other jets in its class.