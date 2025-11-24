/Tejas fighter jet crash: A look back at the 6 worst air-show disasters of all time

The death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show has drawn renewed attention to the risk involved in aerobatic flying. The Indian Air Force pilot lost his life while performing a high-precision manoeuvre during the event, prompting reflection on the safety of display routines worldwide. This is not the first time an air-show has ended in tragedy, and past incidents demonstrate that even highly trained pilots and advanced aircraft are vulnerable when flying at extreme performance limits.

