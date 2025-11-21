/Tejas fighter jet: 6 shocking facts you probably didn’t know

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed on Friday when an LCA Tejas Mk-1 crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow, marking the first fatal accident involving India’s indigenous fighter since it entered service. As the IAF launched a court of inquiry to determine the cause, the tragedy drew global attention back to the Tejas, a jet that has become both a symbol of India’s defence modernisation and a cornerstone of its push for self-reliance in combat aircraft manufacturing.