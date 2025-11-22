/Tejas, BrahMos, INS Vikrant and more: How far has India really come in achieving self-reliance in defence production?

India’s indigenous missile and rocket programmes have strengthened notably. The Akash surface-to-air missile, Astra air-to-air missile, and new tactical ballistic missiles like Pralay illustrate the widening capability. India has several indigenously developed drones that have been or are being deployed with its armed forces, including the Nagastra-1 loitering munition and the SWITCH tactical UAV. Other systems like the Kaala Bhairava and Ghatak are in advanced development or testing phases. The indigenisation of over 14,000 items under initiatives like SRIJAN and more than 3,000 critical components on Positive Indigenisation Lists further demonstrates this expansion beyond just platforms.

