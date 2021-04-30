Tech friendly: Couple moves into Europe's first 3D-Printed house

The couple

The inhabitants of this house are a Dutch couple, Elize Lutz, 70, and Harrie Dekkers, 67.

The house can be accessed using a digital key, which is an app that allows you to open the front door of the bungalow at the press of a button. On receiving their digital key, the couple has now become Europe's first tenants of a fully 3D printed house.

Picture source - 3dprintedhouse.nl

(Photograph:Others)