Tech friendly: Couple moves into Europe's first 3D-Printed house
Inspired by the shape of a boulder and made using whipped cream like cement — two things that you would’ve never thought can be used to describe a house. But for this particular house, there could be no description more apt.
Recently, Europe got its first 3D-printed house. This is the first of five such houses, planned by the construction firm Saint-Gobain Weber Beamix. The location of this house is a plot of land by the Beatrix canal in the Eindhoven suburb of Bosrijk.
First of it's kind
While in the last two years — in France and the US — there have been some properties that were partly constructed by 3D printing, this house has created history as it is the first legally habitable and commercially rented property where the load-bearing walls have been made using a 3D printer nozzle.
The couple
The inhabitants of this house are a Dutch couple, Elize Lutz, 70, and Harrie Dekkers, 67.
The house can be accessed using a digital key, which is an app that allows you to open the front door of the bungalow at the press of a button. On receiving their digital key, the couple has now become Europe's first tenants of a fully 3D printed house.
Some assembly required
The new house is made up of 24 concrete elements that were printed layer by layer at a plant in Eindhoven, which was then transported by lorry to the building site and placed on a foundation to be worked on by Dutch building firm Van Wijnen. The roof and window frames were fitted on site.