Tech events cancelled across the world over coronavirus concerns
Here is the list of tech events cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. A majority of events have also been rescheduled.
MWC 2020
Mobile World Congress is the world's biggest annual smartphone conference held in Barcelona. It was cancelled on February 12.
Game developers Conference
The GDC is the largest video game development trade show of the year and was scheduled to take place in San Francisco from March 16 to 20. The event now stands postponed.
F8 developers conference
Facebook cancelled its annual F8 developers conference which was earlier scheduled in May in California. Facebook has also called off its global summit which was scheduled to be held in March in San Francisco.
Microsoft MVP global summit
Microsoft MVP global summits in Bellevue and Redmond, Washington have been rescheduled. They will now be held online keeping in mind the precautionary measures advised by the WHO.
AWS summit
E-commerce giant Amazon has called off its flagship event AWS summit in India owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The event had earlier been scheduled to be held in Mumbai from April 7 to April 9.