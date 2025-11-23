/Tearful goodbye, gun salute and grief: Last rites of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in Tejas crash, performed

Wing Commander Afshan bid a tearful farewell to her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in a Tejas jet crash during the Dubai Air Show on Nov 21. The IAF honoured the dedicated pilot with full military rites in his Kangra village as tributes poured in for his service and courage.
Wing Commander Afshan on Sunday (Nov 23) paid her last respects to her husband, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in a Tejas fighter jet crash during the Dubai Air Show.
The crash occurred on November 21, 2025, when the jet plunged to the ground during a negative-G maneuver, erupting into a massive fireball on impact. The Indian Air Force confirmed Wing Commander Namansh Syal's demise.
Hailing from Nagrota Bagwan of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Wing Commander Syal is survived by his wife, who is also a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, a seven-year-old daughter, and his parents. Syal completed his schooling from Primary School Dalhousie, Army Public School, YoL Cantt Dharamshala and Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, in Himachal Pradesh. He joined the defence forces in 2009 after clearing the NDA exam.
The last rites of Wing Commander Namansh Syal were performed on Sunday at his native village, Patialkar, in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The last rites were performed in accordance with all traditional practices, including the gun salute, procession, and wreath-laying ceremony.
Before returning home, Wing Commander Syal’s body was flown to Sulur Air Force Station, near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Wing Commander Afshan broke down as she saluted the body of Syal during the last rites
Syal's uncle Madan Lal, recalled his childhood. “He was my nephew. The whole village is mourning and waiting for his mortal remains to arrive. The last rites will be performed today. This is a huge loss for the nation. He had a sharp mind and stood first in school,” Lal told ANI.
The Indian Air Force has paid tributes to the Wing Commander saying: “A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty. His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy.”