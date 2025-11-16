/Tear gas shells, straw hats and graffiti: Why are Gen Z protesting in Mexico and how is government responding

LOGIN
Tear gas, straw hats and graffiti: Why are Gen Z protesting in Mexico and how is government responding

Gen Z protests erupt in Mexico with tear gas, straw hats, and graffiti-filled streets as youth demand action on crime, corruption, and government accountability. The movement follows recent Gen Z uprisings in Nepal and Bangladesh.

Another Gen Z protest - This time in Mexico
Another Gen Z protest - This time in Mexico

After similar youth-led uprisings in Nepal and Bangladesh, Gen Z protesters in Mexico have now taken to the streets against rising crime and government corruption.

What's latest from Mexico?
What's latest from Mexico?

Protesters in Mexico on Nov 16, stormed the National Palace in Mexico City.

How did the protest begin?
How did the protest begin?

The protest began when young Mexicans protested against the assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was killed for his anti-cartel stance

Who are the protesters?
Who are the protesters?

The protesters are operating under the banner “Generation Z Mexico." They organised a nationwide march in mid-November 2025 via social media. However, AFP reported that the protests had people of various ages.

What are the demands by Gen Z protesters?
What are the demands by Gen Z protesters?

Gen Z protesters are demanding action on rampant crime, corruption, and impunity. They want a recall referendum for President Claudia Sheinbaum and they posted a “manifesto” online calling for transparency, judicial reform, and higher security

How is the government reacting?
How is the government reacting?

Claiming that the protests are not spontaneous, Sheinbaum's government alleged that it’s being amplified by opposition political forces and may be orchestrated by right-wing groups. Sheinbaum has ordered a review of the social media accounts behind the protests

Are there any casualties?
Are there any casualties?

Pablo Vazquez, security chief for Mexico City, told reporters that 100 police officers were injured, including 40 who required hospital treatment. Another 20 civilians were also injured.

Dramatic visuals on social media
Dramatic visuals on social media

Dramatic visuals show police firing tear gas as crowds of Gen Z protesters in straw hats push past barricades amid rising chaos. Walls across Mexico City were covered in bold graffiti demanding justice, accountability, and President Sheinbaum’s resignation.

