/Tear gas, riot gear, clash with police: Dramatic scenes during ICE raids in Los Angeles | Pics go viral

Published: Jun 07, 2025, 15:10 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 15:10 IST
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles Federal Building condemning the immigration raids: See pics here
Immigration raids in Los Angeles
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Friday (June 6) carried out raids in Los Angeles stating that it is related to "harboring of people illegally in the country."
Tense confrontation between protesters and police
Helmeted police in riot gear turned out on Friday evening in a tense confrontation with protesters in downtown Los Angeles, after a day of federal immigration raids in which dozens of people across the city were reported to be taken into custody.
Trump administration's larger crackdown on immigrants
The raids were a part of Trump administration's larger crackdown on immigrants. Earlier this week, ICE Director Todd Lyons defended the raids, claiming that the agency is targeting "dangerous criminals" and that ICE is making an average of 1,600 arrests per day.
“We will not stand for this,” says Los Angeles Mayor
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the raids, calling them a tactic to “sow terror” within immigrant communities. “As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place,” she said. “These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city,” he said in a statement.
At least 44 individuals arrested
At least 44 individuals across Los Angeles were arrested after raids were conducted. Chaotic scenes were seen outside a Home Depot parking lot, where federal agents escorted detainees to white vans, their hands tied behind their backs.