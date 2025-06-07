/Tear gas, riot gear, clash with police: Dramatic scenes during ICE raids in Los Angeles | Pics go viral

(Photograph: Reuters )

“We will not stand for this,” says Los Angeles Mayor

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the raids, calling them a tactic to “sow terror” within immigrant communities. “As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place,” she said. “These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city,” he said in a statement.