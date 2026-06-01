/Tear gas, clashes and curfew: Why are protests happening at Newark's Delaney Hall ICE detention center

The Department of Homeland Security and GEO Group, the private contractor that operates Delaney Hall, have denied the accusations. Marwayne Mullin, Trump’s new DHS secretary has also maintained that the facility houses violent criminals. He refuted the claims of hunger strike and argued the backlash has "nothing to do with the conditions at the facility." DHS head also said that the ICE facility included three meals a day, clean water, clothing and other resources. Mullin added, "They can go back to their country and get whatever food they want." Authorities on Monday said that the area outside the detention center has been cleared for now

