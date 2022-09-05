Teacher's Day Special: Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of learning

Who does not cherish school and college life? Filled with bitter-sweet memories, this part of our life is certainly the most beautiful one. Not just friends, we also miss our teachers who not only made us better people but in the process gave us the fondest memories that we all want to relive. Paying an ode to teachers, not just the ones we got in school or collages, but in our daily life - like our father, mother and even the person who helped us reach our goals.

Bollywood has made an array of movies- some celebrating the bond between teachers and students, and others portraying the sacrifices of teachers for their students.



While we can't go back to school or college, we can definitely relish the good old times with some of the best movies on Teacher's Day. So, here are the films that will take you on a trip down memory lane and make you miss the educators who shaped your lives and careers!

