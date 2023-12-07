Taylor Swift vs Kanye West: Things you should know about decade-long feud

| Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

Taylor Swift has finally broken her silence! Global pop icon Taylor Swift has been named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for 2023. And, during her candid conversation with the magazine, the singer recounted how the public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took her down psychologically. “Make no mistake, my career was taken away from me,” she told the publication. After years of silence, Swift and his years-old feud with Kim and Kanye are back in the headlines. And for those, who have forgotten, here we take a look back at Taylor Swift and Kanye West's decade-long feud and from the day it started.

The beginning

At the night of MTV VMAs when Kanye West jumped on stage, and interrupted Taylor Swift acceptance speech of Best Female Video Award for 'You Belong With Me' and tell her the actual winner is Beyonce, that's where it all started: "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!", Kanye said on stage.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kanye West speak about the night

Just a day after the VMAs, Kanye West appeared on 'The Tonight Show' With Jay Leno. "It's been a difficult day," he explained. "I'm just dealing with the fact that I hurt someone or took anything away from a talented artist or from anyone, because I only wanted to help people.I immediately knew in this situation that it was wrong. It's someone's emotions that I stepped on. It was rude, period."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Taylor's West-inspired song

A year later, Taylor Swift returned to the VMA stage with her West-inspired song 'Innocent', where she seemingly accepts West's apologies, "It's all right/ Just wait and see/ Your string of lights is still bright to me/ Who you are is not where you've been/ You're still an innocent/. It's okay/ Life is a tough crowd/ 32 and still growing up now."

(Photograph: Twitter )

re-union

Years after, in the year 2015, Taylor Swift and Kanye West made the headlines again when they together posed at the Grammys ceremony.

(Photograph: Twitter )

West calls Swift a 'b***h'

When things were returning to normal, Kanye West came with the new song 'Famous'. In the song, Kanye raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous." Kanye claimed that lyrics have been approved by the Taylor, "I called Taylor and had an hour-long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."



While Taylor denied, "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask her to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined that she was never made aware of the actual lyric, "I made that bitch famous.''

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kim Kardashian in feud

Kanye West's former wife Kim Kardashian, came to her husband's defence claiming that Taylor Swift approved the controversial lyrics in 'Famous', "She totally approved that," Kardashian said about the lyrics. "She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much s**t for things he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved." Kardashian also claimed that phone conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift was recorded.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kanye and Taylor talk

Kim Kardashian releases a Kanye West and Taylor Swift's recorded conversation on Snapchat that claims that 'Famous' lyrics were indeed Swift-approved.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Swift tells her side

After years, of talking of each other, Swift tells her side of the 'Famous' phone call. In an interview, Swift said, ''The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a b***h. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song it was kind of a chain reaction of things."

(Photograph: Twitter )

That took me down psychologically...

The conflict between Kanye and Taylor dates back to 2016 when Ye released the song 'Famous' featuring the lyrics “I made that b***h famous”, referring to a previous spat between the pair. Swift also recounted how the feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took her down psychologically. “Make no mistake, my career was taken away from me,” she told the publication. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone any more. I went down really, really hard,” she said.

(Photograph: Others )