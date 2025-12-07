/Tata Sierra's petrol mileage: How efficient is the 1.5 NA engine?

The Tata Sierra’s 1.5 NA petrol engine offers reliable and predictable mileage, delivering a balance of comfort, refinement and efficiency.
The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine is the Sierra’s simplest, smoothest and most urban-focused powertrain. Unlike the turbo-petrol TGDI and the diesel option, this engine prioritises refinement, predictable power delivery and low maintenance, making it a popular choice for everyday city driving.
The NA petrol engine produces moderate power and torque, enough for relaxed commuting and light weekend drives. It doesn't offer the sudden surge of a turbo engine, but its linear performance makes it easier to control in stop-go traffic and more fuel stable during steady-speed cruising.
In typical Indian city conditions, traffic, signals, AC usage and low-speed driving, the Sierra 1.5 NA petrol returns a mileage of approximately:
On long, uninterrupted stretches, the NA petrol engine becomes more efficient. With smooth throttle inputs and steady cruising at 80–100 km/h, expect:
Unlike turbo engines, the NA motor does not spike fuel consumption when accelerating aggressively. This makes the Sierra’s petrol mileage more consistent for drivers who prefer relaxed, non-sporty driving. The engine is also less sensitive to gear selection and throttle pressure, which benefits mileage stability.
The 1.5 NA petrol is ideal for:
Customers who don’t require turbo performance or diesel torque
For buyers prioritising raw power or frequent highway travel, the turbo-petrol or diesel variants remain the better pick.
The Tata Sierra’s 1.5 NA petrol engine offers reliable and predictable mileage, delivering a balance of comfort, refinement and efficiency. It may not be the most powerful engine in the line-up, but for the majority of city-focused buyers, its fuel economy and smooth driving experience make it the practical choice.