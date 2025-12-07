LOGIN
Tata Sierra's petrol mileage: How efficient is the 1.5 NA engine?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 17:12 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 17:12 IST

The Tata Sierra’s 1.5 NA petrol engine offers reliable and predictable mileage, delivering a balance of comfort, refinement and efficiency. 

1. The Most City-Friendly Engine in the Sierra Line-Up
1. The Most City-Friendly Engine in the Sierra Line-Up

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine is the Sierra’s simplest, smoothest and most urban-focused powertrain. Unlike the turbo-petrol TGDI and the diesel option, this engine prioritises refinement, predictable power delivery and low maintenance, making it a popular choice for everyday city driving.

2. Power Output Suited for Daily Use
2. Power Output Suited for Daily Use

The NA petrol engine produces moderate power and torque, enough for relaxed commuting and light weekend drives. It doesn't offer the sudden surge of a turbo engine, but its linear performance makes it easier to control in stop-go traffic and more fuel stable during steady-speed cruising.

3. Real-World City Mileage Tested
3. Real-World City Mileage Tested

In typical Indian city conditions, traffic, signals, AC usage and low-speed driving, the Sierra 1.5 NA petrol returns a mileage of approximately:

  • 10–13 km/l in city use
    This makes it competitive for a mid-size petrol SUV, especially considering its size and features.

4. Highway Mileage: Where It Performs Better
4. Highway Mileage: Where It Performs Better

On long, uninterrupted stretches, the NA petrol engine becomes more efficient. With smooth throttle inputs and steady cruising at 80–100 km/h, expect:

  • 15–17 km/l on highways
    Driving style plays a huge role here — gentle acceleration and maintaining consistent speed significantly improve the numbers.
5. Why NA Engines Deliver More Predictable Economy
5. Why NA Engines Deliver More Predictable Economy

Unlike turbo engines, the NA motor does not spike fuel consumption when accelerating aggressively. This makes the Sierra’s petrol mileage more consistent for drivers who prefer relaxed, non-sporty driving. The engine is also less sensitive to gear selection and throttle pressure, which benefits mileage stability.

6. Who Is the NA Petrol Sierra Best Suited For?
6. Who Is the NA Petrol Sierra Best Suited For?

The 1.5 NA petrol is ideal for:

  • Daily city commuters
  • First-time SUV buyers who value smoothness over speed
  • Users with moderate monthly driving (under 1,000 km)
  • Drivers wanting lower maintenance costs

Customers who don’t require turbo performance or diesel torque

For buyers prioritising raw power or frequent highway travel, the turbo-petrol or diesel variants remain the better pick.

7. Overall Verdict: Balanced Efficiency for Everyday Driving
7. Overall Verdict: Balanced Efficiency for Everyday Driving

The Tata Sierra’s 1.5 NA petrol engine offers reliable and predictable mileage, delivering a balance of comfort, refinement and efficiency. It may not be the most powerful engine in the line-up, but for the majority of city-focused buyers, its fuel economy and smooth driving experience make it the practical choice.

