Tata Sierra 'Petrol vs Diesel': Which engine offers better value?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 14:02 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 14:02 IST

1. Engine Options Explained
1 / 7

1. Engine Options Explained

The Tata Sierra comes with three engine choices, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (TGDI), and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The NA petrol is tuned for smooth city driving, the TGDI focuses on performance, and the diesel is targeted at buyers wanting torque and long-distance efficiency.

2. Performance & Drive Feel
2 / 7

2. Performance & Drive Feel

The turbo-petrol delivers the strongest acceleration and highway punch, making it the most engaging engine for driving enthusiasts. The diesel, meanwhile, offers steady torque delivery at low RPMs, giving a relaxed drive in traffic and effortless cruising on highways. The NA petrol feels adequate for city use but lacks the urgency of the other two.

3. Fuel Efficiency Expectations
3 / 7

3. Fuel Efficiency Expectations

Diesel continues to lead in real-world economy. The diesel Sierra is expected to return noticeably better mileage on long commutes and highway use, making it a cost-effective choice for users driving 1,000+ km per month. The turbo-petrol delivers decent efficiency when driven calmly but drops under hard acceleration. The NA petrol sits in the middle, suitable for mixed use.

4. Maintenance & Running Costs
4 / 7

4. Maintenance & Running Costs

Diesel engines generally have higher periodic service costs, but lower fuel expenses often offset this over long-term usage. Petrol variants usually require less intensive maintenance, making them easier to own for people with lower annual mileage. Insurance and consumables tend to be marginally higher for the turbo-petrol due to its performance focus.

5. Refinement & Noise Levels
5 / 7

5. Refinement & Noise Levels

Petrol engines, both NA and turbo, are naturally smoother and quieter. The turbo-petrol offers a more refined experience and minimal vibration. The diesel is stronger in performance but carries the typical diesel clatter at idle, though much improved compared to older-generation Tata diesels.

6. Best for Daily City Use
6 / 7

6. Best for Daily City Use

For urban buyers who spend most of their time in traffic, the petrol versions (especially the NA petrol) offer smoother stop-go performance and better refinement. They warm up quickly, operate quietly, and deliver a more comfortable everyday experience.

7. Best for Long-Distance Travellers
7 / 7

7. Best for Long-Distance Travellers

High-mileage users, highway drivers, and people who regularly carry additional passengers or luggage will find the diesel the better value option. The diesel’s torque-rich nature, superior fuel efficiency and stable long-drive behaviour give it a clear advantage for touring and heavy usage.

