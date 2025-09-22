/Tarot Card Reading: Pick a Card reading for the week Sep 22 - 28

Miracles are a choice and a way of seeing the world around you. Good opportunities are leading you to your best life this week. Just be open to them. A change is coming, and things will alter forever, for good. This pile seems to be in the middle of witnessing love, amping up family and friends. There is a person with dark skin or hair who has romantic feelings for you, or maybe you are that person, and you will experience sweet, passionate romance this week. This is a magical time, so let it pass you by because you were dwelling on the past. Let your thoughts and feelings be sweet with gratitude, and you will be nourished by the Universe.