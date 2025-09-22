/Tarot Card Reading: Pick a Card reading for the week Sep 22 - 28

Free online tarot reading: Are you looking for a career change? Do you feel like someone in a position of authority loves your work and might promote your case? Is there someone you think secretly likes you? Here is our weekly free tarot card reading to answer all your questions.
Tarot cards can help guide you through life by telling you what to give priority to and what should be dropped. If you are feeling burdened by something or someone, the cards can reveal if it is worth carrying that weight. If you are looking for a free tarot reading, here is our Pick a Card reading is for the week of Sep 22-28.
Here is how Pick a Card reading works. There are three cards in the main picture. Look at each card carefully, numbered 1 to 4. Then see which card resonates the most with you. When you are sure of which one it is, scroll down and check the reading next to the card number. The readings have been done by tarot card and Oracle reader Malvika Saxena. All the Best!
This week is all about being fair, taking objective, well-thought-out decisions. You will stand up for what you think is right. Be careful while reviewing legal or other formal papers. Take your time and do not rush in authority-related matters. This will be the basis of a sincere wish being granted, mostly in the form of money coming to you. Don’t allow others to talk you out of your beliefs or priorities. Be impartial and objective when asked to make choices in relation to other people. Be an advocate for truth this week, and you will see that you are much clearer in your goals.
The law of manifestation seems to be working magic this week for you. You are a creative soul, and imagination and out-of-the-box thinking are what put you ahead of the competition. You have great problem-solving skills. A fair woman with blonde or grey hair in authority will give the much-needed feedback to move your career ahead. The decision makers are considering you for a senior role, and more opportunities are coming your way. Slowly but surely, you are making your mark in the workplace. This could also be the time for a fair woman to enter your life and change it for the better...forever.
Miracles are a choice and a way of seeing the world around you. Good opportunities are leading you to your best life this week. Just be open to them. A change is coming, and things will alter forever, for good. This pile seems to be in the middle of witnessing love, amping up family and friends. There is a person with dark skin or hair who has romantic feelings for you, or maybe you are that person, and you will experience sweet, passionate romance this week. This is a magical time, so let it pass you by because you were dwelling on the past. Let your thoughts and feelings be sweet with gratitude, and you will be nourished by the Universe.