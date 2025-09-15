/Tarot Card Reading: Pick a Card reading for the week Sep 15 - 22

Free online tarot reading: Will I meet someone? When will I get married? Should I change jobs? Will I get a raise? When will I meet my love partner? All these questions can be answered by tarot cards. Here is your free weekly taro card reading.
If you believe in fortune-telling, the divine and are looking for answers from above, then we have our weekly tarot card readings for you. This Pick a Card reading is for the week of Sep 15 - 22.
Here is how Pick a Card reading works. There are four cards in the main picture. Look at each card carefully, numbered 1 to 4. Then see which card resonates the most with you. When you are sure of which one it is, scroll down and check the reading next to the card number. The readings have been done by tarot card and Oracle reader Malvika Saxena. All the Best!
It seems you are tired of the mother/wife in you who is simply trying to lessen the burdens of others, not knowing that it is taking a toll on herself. This week, you will be drawn to spend on yourself. Splurging is on the cards, and this is a very well-deserved time for you. Even though you are extremely good at juggling multiple things, this week you are advised to take a step back and let your hair down. Calm that nervous system down, sister! You are at your creative best, and you simply need some time to yourself in order for you to bring that idea into a living, breathing project. All the best! You can spin straw into gold.
You are being called to lead. You are supported by the people surrounding you at work. A project or team is in dire need of your wisdom and leadership. Drive them home to achieve the original goal they had set out. Every decision you take this week is powerfully on point. This leadership position is finally where you truly feel at home. Don’t forget to give credit where it is due. The good that will come to you must be handed over to the next person, in reciprocation.
This week, your aura is welcoming new relationships in your life. Or this can even be a rekindling of old friendship or romance. You have every reason to be confident as you walk into the unknown of how things will unfold this time. Your body will give you intuitive promptings. Be mindful of the way you feel around a certain person. Meditation or mindfulness is a must this week. Take deep breaths, a stroll around the park, anything you like. You are being guided this week to plan and strategise your moves. Just keep all your plans to yourself for now.