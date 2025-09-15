/Tarot Card Reading: Pick a Card reading for the week Sep 15 - 22

It seems you are tired of the mother/wife in you who is simply trying to lessen the burdens of others, not knowing that it is taking a toll on herself. This week, you will be drawn to spend on yourself. Splurging is on the cards, and this is a very well-deserved time for you. Even though you are extremely good at juggling multiple things, this week you are advised to take a step back and let your hair down. Calm that nervous system down, sister! You are at your creative best, and you simply need some time to yourself in order for you to bring that idea into a living, breathing project. All the best! You can spin straw into gold.