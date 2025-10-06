/Tarot Card Reading: Pick a Card reading for the week October 6 - 12

Free online tarot reading: October is here, and with it has started a fresh new season. Are you also looking to make a fresh new start in life, but are confused about whether or not to go ahead? Is love on your mind, and are you looking for your one true love? Here is your free tarot reading.
Tarot cards can guide you through life, help you make decisions, and tell you whether or not to trust your instinct. Do you want to know what this week holds for you? Is the universe bringing a new love into your life? How is October going to be for you, according to the tarot cards? Here is your weekly free tarot card reading.
Here is how Pick a Card reading works. Below are four cards from a tarot card deck. Scroll through to look at each card carefully without reading the text. Only concentrate on the cards. Focus and see which one resonates the most with you. When you are sure, check the reading next to it. The tarot card readings have been done by tarot card and Oracle reader Malvika Saxena. All the Best!
You may meet someone this week with past-life ties. You are about to enter a significant relationship with this person. Just there, you need to sort your emotional baggage or block, and you need to let go of what is no longer needed. Also, there is an especially weighty decision you will be making this week that will prove significant later in life. So, sweep away the old stuff and welcome the new relationship, that might end up being your true love. Your health will also see an upsurge this week.
You have come as far as was possible on this path. There is a fork in the road, and the decision you have been putting off will finally be made. It could either be about moving out of a job or a relationship, basically anything that is no longer working in your favour. I see an end to a co-dependency that was not serving your highest good. Let go and set off on a journey for a happier, more prosperous future.
Make everything you do joyful. You are capable of doing multiple things at once. But, lately, you have been overthinking a lot, leaving you in a state of analysis paralysis. Give your mind a break and do something creative. Just create some mental space by doing something that is relaxing, like going out for a walk. Keep a lighthearted energy throughout, and you will finally be able to accomplish multiple tasks this week. You cannot figure out everything using your logical mind. Just flow!
A logical and structured approach to a situation is required this week. This is a recycled experience that happened again this time, only because the lesson wasn’t quite learned the last time around. Be mindful of who helps you navigate tough situations and who causes trouble. Make a plan and confide in people accordingly. You have a birds-eye view of your situation this time aroun,d and your intuition will access the wisdom that was missed the last time. Rely only on your intellect this week.