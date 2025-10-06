/Tarot Card Reading: Pick a Card reading for the week October 6 - 12

You may meet someone this week with past-life ties. You are about to enter a significant relationship with this person. Just there, you need to sort your emotional baggage or block, and you need to let go of what is no longer needed. Also, there is an especially weighty decision you will be making this week that will prove significant later in life. So, sweep away the old stuff and welcome the new relationship, that might end up being your true love. Your health will also see an upsurge this week.