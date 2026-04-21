/Trump administration starts process to return $175bn in tariffs. Portal details and timeline

The tariff claims-filing portal, known as the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries, or CAPE, opened on Monday. It is being managed by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which says that once importers submit a declaration in the system for the tariffs they paid under the now invalidated emergency procedure, they will receive one consolidated refund amount. However, multiple validations will be carried out, which means getting their own money back will be an uphill task.