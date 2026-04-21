/Trump administration starts process to return $175bn in tariffs. Portal details and timeline

The Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries, or CAPE, was launched on Monday to refund the tariffs that the Trump administration paid by the traders under the emergency tariff authority. The refunds are expected to take months.
The Trump administration launched its tariffs claims filing portal on Monday, with more than $160 billion in refunds expected to be given out. In February, the Supreme Court ruled that tariffs unilaterally imposed by President Donald Trump are illegal. The estimated amount at the time was expected to be more than $175 billion. Several companies that paid up after Trump slapped on the duties without seeking authorisation from Congress under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, are due to get their money back.
While one might wish for a smooth rollout of the refunds, companies and Wall Street analysts are not as hopeful. Trade lawyers believe the Trump administration could come up with an appeal, and if that doesn't happen, bureaucratic procedures and legal hassles could become hurdles. It could come with all sorts of reasons to make returning the money as tough as possible.
The tariff claims-filing portal, known as the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries, or CAPE, opened on Monday. It is being managed by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which says that once importers submit a declaration in the system for the tariffs they paid under the now invalidated emergency procedure, they will receive one consolidated refund amount. However, multiple validations will be carried out, which means getting their own money back will be an uphill task.
According to Wall Street analysts, blue-chip retailers stand to benefit most from the tariff refund process. According to CNBC, an analysis by Citi showed on April 10 that Walmart is due $10.2 billion, Target will receive $2.2 billion, and Nike could get $1 billion back. Refund for Kohl’s could be around $550 million, Gap $400 million, and Macy’s $320 million.
The portal was off to a shaky start on Monday as several businesses reported experiencing problems with the CAPE portal. "The system is currently experiencing high volume. Please try again later," was the message many people reported seeing on their screens. The US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), which operates CAPE, told CBS News that it was looking into reports of problems people were facing while using the system.
Problems started even before the portal launched on Monday. Businesses need to have a special account in order to file the tariff refund claims. This account will be based in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE), the centralised platform used by CBP to process imports and exports as well as to collect tariff revenue. However, Beth Benike, co-founder of Busy Baby, told CBS News that she received an error message saying "Duplicate tax ID". She said she was on hold for four hours trying to resolve the issue.
According to CBP, as of April 9, more than 56,000 US importers had registered to receive the refund. Up to 82 per cent of IEEPA duty payments are eligible for refunds, which amounts to around $127 billion. The agency said refunds for valid claims will be issued within 60 to 90 days of approval. However, inconsistencies and inaccuracies could prolong the return.