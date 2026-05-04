/Tamil Nadu Election Results: TVK leader Vijay's net worth; inside the lavish life of Jana Nayagan star

The popular Tamil star and TVK chief Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam on August 25, 1999. They have two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Shasha. As per reports, the actor's wife filed for divorce earlier this year, based on infidelity. In her petition, she has alleged that her husband had an affair with an actress and also mentioned mental cruelty, public humiliation, and financial concerns.

