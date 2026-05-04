/Tamil Nadu Election Results: TVK leader Vijay's net worth; inside the lavish life of Jana Nayagan star

Amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, take a look at TVK leader Vijay's net worth, lavish lifestyle and personal life. Read on to know more.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay continues to dominate headlines amid the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made a strong debut in early trends, moving ahead of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the state. With a filmography comprising just 69 films, he has created a massive fan base over the years. Let's take a look at his net worth and lavish lifestyle.
The Jana Nayagan actor has built a staggering net worth over the years from his long-standing career in Tamil cinema. According to a report by Money Control, Vijay has an estimated net worth of Rs 600 crore (6 billion). Along with films, he has also been active in brand endorsements and real estate investments.
Reportedly, he owns a lavish and luxurious beach-facing bungalow in Neelankarai, Chennai, located on Casuarina Drive. It is valued between Rs 70 and 80 crores, featuring white interiors and a serene, airy design, which is rumoured to be inspired by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's beach house, and also includes a private zen courtyard and high-tech security.
Vijay also owns a pinnacle of luxurious cars worth over Rs 8 crore, featuring top-tier brands like Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW X5 and X6, Audi A8 L, Range Rover Evoque, and a Ford Mustang. Allegedly, Vijay has always showcased his love for premium automobiles, featuring a Volvo XC90, Mini Cooper S, and various Mercedes-Benz models.
The popular Tamil star and TVK chief Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam on August 25, 1999. They have two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Shasha. As per reports, the actor's wife filed for divorce earlier this year, based on infidelity. In her petition, she has alleged that her husband had an affair with an actress and also mentioned mental cruelty, public humiliation, and financial concerns.