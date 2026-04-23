According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reform, the Tamil Nadu Assembly election had 981 out of the 4023 crorepati candidates, which is approximately 25 per cent. Here are the Top 10 candidates with the highest asset value
Leema Rose Martin, wife of the Lottery King, Santiago Martin, is the wealthiest candidate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. She has declared a total asset worth 5863+ crore and is contesting from Tiruchirappalli, Lalgudi, for the AIADMK.
C Joseph Vijay, the founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the Tollywood star and full-time politician, has an asset value of 648+ crore. Making his first-ever run for office, Vijay is contesting from two key urban constituencies: Perambur in North Chennai and Tiruchi East.
Aadhav Arjuna, a sports administrator who has an asset value worth 534+ crore, is contesting from Villivakkam, Chennai. He is the General Secretary of Election Campaign Management for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and is facing competition from DMK's Karthik Mohan and AIADMK's Vijayakumar.
Dr Esakki Subaya a businessman and administrator has a total asset of 419 crore making him the second richest candidate in AIADMK. He is the AIADMK candidate for the Ambasamudram constituency in Tirunelveli district for the 2026.
Karthik Mohan is the richest candidate in the ruling DMK. His estimated asset value is around 346+ crore. He is contesting from Villivakkam, a stronghold for the DMK, against AIADMK's S.R. Vijayakumar and TVK's Aadhav Arjuna.
As of 2026, D. Mathiazhagan is valued at 304+ crore. He is contesting for DMK from Bargur constituency of Krishnagiri district.
V.G. Raajendran is the sitting DMK MLA and candidate for the Thiruvallur constituency and will be contesting that seat in the 2026 election. He has a declared asset value of 259+crore. He serves as the Managing Director of the Indira Foundations.
K.R. Jayaram is a prominent politician from AIADMK and is an incumbent in the Singanallur constituency, Coimbatore. He has a declared asset of 172+ crore. He also has declared liabilities of approximately 77.1 crore and 10 criminal cases.
K. Nithyanandhan is a senior leader in the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) but is officially contesting under the rising sun symbol of the DMK. He is challenging the current sitting MLA for Pollachi is actually Pollachi V. Jayaraman of AIADMK. He has influence in agriculture and business and worthe appx 170 crore.
Murughan R.S is a contractor and businessman who has been a loyalist of the AIADMK before emerging as a candidate for the TVK. He has a declared asset worth of 158+ crore, and is a candidate for the Tirunelveli Assembly Constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.