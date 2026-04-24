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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Celebrities spotted at polls to cast votes

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 24, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 13:05 IST

As campaigning and voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections conclude and the final results will be releasing on May 4, here’s a look at the celebrities who were spotted at polling booths casting their votes.

Celebs spotted at Tamil Nadu Elections 2026
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(Photograph: ANI)

Celebs spotted at Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

On April 23, Tamil Nadu held its Assembly elections. To cast their votes, several celebrities stepped forward to the polling booths and proudly displayed their inked fingers. As the results are still awaited, take a look at the list of stars who were spotted out to cast a vote.

Vijay
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(Photograph: ANI)

Vijay

Vijay was also spotted at the polling booth to cast his vote. The actor-turned-politician is contesting the state election on behalf of his party, TVK, in Tamil Nadu politics.

Kamal Haasan with Shruti Haasan
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(Photograph: ANI)

Kamal Haasan with Shruti Haasan

The father-daughter duo also arrived at the polling booth. Both the celebs came together to cast their votes.

Rajinikanth
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(Photograph: ANI)

Rajinikanth

Thalaivar Rajinikanth was spotted at the Tamil Nadu polling booth to cast his vote in casual attire. After casting his vote, the Indian actor was all smiles and posed with his inked finger.

Dhanush
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(Photograph: X)

Dhanush

The National Award-winning actor Dhanush made an appearance on an important day in Tamil Nadu. Arriving with security, the actor showed his inked finger after casting his vote.

Trisha Krishnan
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan cast her vote on Thursday along with her mother, Uma Krishnan. Later, she shared a picture of her inked finger, captioning it with an evil eye emoji.

Sivakarthikeyan
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Sivakarthikeyan

The Indian actor and playback singer Sivakarthikeyan took to Instagram to portray how important Election Day is. He shared a photo with his wife, Aarthi, and captioned it, “Did our most important duty.”

Vikram
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(Photograph: X)

Vikram

Actor Vikram performed his democratic duty by voting on April 23 in the Tamil Nadu election poll. He arrived in an all-white outfit.

Atlee Kumar
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(Photograph: X)

Atlee Kumar

Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar was also spotted at the polling booth. After getting his finger inked by casting his vote, he proudly showed it to the paparazzi.

Vijay Sethupathi
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(Photograph: X)

Vijay Sethupathi

One of the most prominent Indian actors and film producers, Vijay Sethupathi, arrived on Election Day amid tight security. Post casting his vote, the Jawan star was all smiles for the paps, posing with his inked finger.

Khushbu Sundar
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(Photograph: X)

Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar is an Indian actress and politician who is currently active in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She cast her vote and showed her inked finger.

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