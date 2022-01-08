Taliban issue posters ordering women to cover up: 'Encouragement for Muslim women to follow Sharia law'

The Taliban's religious police have put up posters around the capital Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up. The poster includes an image of the face-covering burqa

Strange posters in Kabul

Another controversial move by the Taliban highlights how they intend to govern the people of Afghanistan, especially their oppressive treatment of women.

In the latest, the Taliban's religious police have put up posters around the capital Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up.

The poster includes an image of the face-covering burqa. As circulated on social media forums, it can be seen pasted on cafes and shops.

As per media reports, the poster has been issued this week by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

The poster reads: "According to Sharia law, Muslim women must wear the hijab."

(Photograph:Twitter)