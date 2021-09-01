Taliban faces 5 major challenges in Afghanistan

Taliban has to ensure “safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals”.

Taliban government formation

The defeat of America was a "big lesson for other invaders and for our future generation", the Taliban said on Tuesday, hours after the last foreign troops departed Afghanistan.

"It is also a lesson for the world," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said from the runway of Kabul airport.

The Taliban is now set to form the government in Afghanistan which it said will take place in two weeks.

The group also has to ensure “safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals” which means not just on August 31 which was the last date for the US pullout but also well into the future.

(Photograph:AFP)