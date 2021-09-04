Taliban and Afghan flags side by side as fans enjoy a game of cricket at Kabul International Stadium

A near-full house turned out to watch Afghanistan's top cricketers play in a trial match Friday, with Taliban and Afghan flags waving side by side in what sports officials called a show of national unity.

Cricket in Afghanistan

It was the first match since the Taliban swept to power on August 15, leaving organisers of sports and cultural events wondering what is now acceptable under the hardline Islamists' rule.

