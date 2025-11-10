/Tale of the Nine Tailed to Touch Your Heart: Popular k-dramas featuring Lee Dong Wook

From acting to hosting to modelling, Lee Dong Wook has established himself as one of the best actors in the industry. He has been praised for his variety of roles across different genres.
South Korean actor Lee Dong Wook is best known for his roles in My Girl, Scent of a Woman, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and Tale of Nine Tailed, among others. Apart from acting, he has also tried his hand at hosting a talk show, Strong Heart. He also had his own American-style talk show, Wook Talk.
My Girl tells the story of Gong Chan, who asks a con artist to act as his long-lost cousin to fulfill his grandfather's dying wishes. But his grandfather recovers, and they are forced to put on the act much longer.
The show follows the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life. One day, school student Ji Eun-Tak confesses to him that she is the chosen one.
The rom-com show is all about a famous actress who falls from grace after getting embroiled in a scandal. In a bid to rebuild her career, she must work as a lawyer's secretary to prepare for a role. How the duo of different profession and personalities fall in love forms the main crux of the story.
The thriller show is all about a young man who moves into a cheap apartment and must share the kitchen and bathroom with weird and suspicious residents.
Bad and Crazy follows the story of Su-yeol, who is a talented police officer who uses his skills to enrich himself in questionable ways. But his life is turned upside down when the mysterious fanatic K shows up.
The fantasy romance show tells the story of Lee Yeon, a mythical creature, who strives to protect humans from supernatural threats while searching for the reincarnation of his lost love. He soon crosses paths with a woman bent on exposing him.
The Divorce Insurance tells the story of employees at a life insurance company who attempt to devise a groundbreaking divorce insurance product. Through the process of creating their product and trying to put a price on divorce, they learn more about themselves and love.
The romantic show tells the story of Seok-cheol, the grandson of a gangster family, who was having a hard time living in his harsh reality, and vows to fix his disintegrating life after reuniting with his first love, Mi-young.