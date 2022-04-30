Taiwan to host Asian Pride Games after two years despite spike in COVID-19

Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 03:56 PM(IST)

Taiwan opened the inaugural Asian Pride Games with a colourful ceremony drawing hundreds of athletes and spectators.

Games postponed due to pandemic

Taiwan, the first place in Asia to legalise gay marriage, was chosen to host the newly named games for 2021 but the event was postponed a year because of the pandemic.

Organisers went ahead despite a sharp uptick in infections after Taiwan's government signalled plans to move away from its "zero-Covid: policy.

At Friday's opening, singers and dancers took the stage in a basketball stadium in Taipei, some waved rainbow flags and ribbons while drag queens lip-synched pop songs.



(Photograph:AFP)