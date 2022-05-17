Taiwan new military excercise: Tabletop wargames against China

Updated: May 17, 2022, 03:35 PM(IST)

Taiwan military games

In a new, innovative approach Taiwan began its military exercises with tabletop wargames to test defence strategies against possible Chinese invasion.

The wargames involved physical maps instead of computer simulations. According to Taiwan's military, strategising with physical maps allows face-to-face brainstorming.

The war games are set to run till Friday. The annual exercise ensures all branches of the military force. In the second part, live war drills will be conducted.

Taiwan is making efforts to test its asymmetrical warfare capability as it eyes a possible clash with China in the future.

(Photograph:AFP)