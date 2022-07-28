Taiwan incorporates 'Ukraine-Russia lessons' during military drill

Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 09:52 AM(IST)

China's air incursions near Taiwan have risen sharply this year as Beijing works to isolate the island on the international stage.

US-made Standard missile on display in Ukraine

Taiwanese navy launches a US-made Standard missile from a frigate during the annual Han Kuang Drill, on the sea near the Suao navy harbor in Yilan county.

Taiwan simulated intercepting Chinese attacks from the sea in annual war games with President Tsai Ing-wen hailing the military's "determination" as she watched from onboard a destroyer.

Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of being invaded by China, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized by force if necessary.

(Photograph:AFP)