Taiwan incorporates 'Ukraine-Russia lessons' during military drill

China's air incursions near Taiwan have risen sharply this year as Beijing works to isolate the island on the international stage.
Taiwanese navy launches a US-made Standard missile from a frigate during the annual Han Kuang Drill, on the sea near the Suao navy harbor in Yilan county.
Taiwan simulated intercepting Chinese attacks from the sea in annual war games with President Tsai Ing-wen hailing the military's "determination" as she watched from onboard a destroyer.
Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of being invaded by China, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized by force if necessary.
A warship drops a depth charge during the annual Han Kuang Drill on the sea near the Suao navy harbour.
On the second day of the island's largest annual war drills, Tsai, dressed in military fatigues, boarded the Kee Lung class destroyer to supervise a live-fire exercise off Taiwan's eastern coast.
Fighter jets and warships set off various types of missiles aimed at intercepting "a group of enemy ships", the military said.
The military drills, which simulate the repulsion of an invading force, coincide with air-raid exercises across the island as it boosts combat preparedness in the face of rising military pressure from China.
A French-made Mirage fighter jet launches flares during the annual Han Kuang Drill.
Anti-submarine rockets and depth bombs were also discharged and a Dutch-built Sword Dragon class submarine practised an emergency ascent.
"The precise and solid exercise carried out by everyone just then demonstrates the capabilities and determination of the Republic of China's military to protect our home and defend our country," Tsai said in a message.
Beijing's sabre-rattling has increased considerably since Tsai took office in 2016, as she rejects its stance that the island is part of China.
Navy soldiers stand next to a 5-inch cannon on a destroyer during the annual Han Kuang Drill.
When asked to comment on Tuesday's drills, China's foreign ministry warned that "the road to independence is a dead end".
"Taiwan's delusional attempt to confront militarily the mainland is like a mantis trying to obstruct a chariot. It will eventually fail," said spokesman Zhao Lijian.
This year's five-day "Han Kuang" (Han Glory) war games have incorporated lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has heightened fears of a Chinese assault on the island.
CIA chief Bill Burns said last week Beijing appeared determined to use force in Taiwan, with Russia's experience in Ukraine affecting its calculations on when and how -- not whether -- to invade.
The Taiwan Strait, the narrow waterway separating the island from mainland China, is often a flashpoint between the two sides, with Beijing maintaining it is not international waters.
Last week China slammed Washington as "a destroyer of peace" in the strait, following the latest in a series of passages by US warships through the waterway.
A US-made P3-C anti-submarine aircraft patrols in the air during the annual Han Kuang Drill.
China warned Wednesday that Washington would "bear the consequences" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, with tensions soaring ahead of an expected phone call between the two countries' leaders.
Beijing has hit back hard against the United States after reports emerged last week that Pelosi, a Democrat who is second in line to the presidency, could visit the self-ruled island of Taiwan next month.
Navy soldiers salute as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen arrives on a destroyer during the annual Han Kuang Drill.
Beijing this week warned that it was "getting ready" for a possible visit by Pelosi, which would be the first to Taiwan by a sitting US House speaker since 1997.
"We are firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
In 1979 Washington switched relations from Taipei to Beijing, and successive administrations have been careful to recognise only "one China" by not sending top-ranking officials to Taiwan.
A pertinent-class frigate launches chaff during the annual Han Kuang Drill.
Washington has had a long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack on the island.
Biden recently said the United States was ready to defend Taiwan militarily in an invasion -- going beyond just providing weapons -- although the White House has walked back his remarks.
The US State Department in April approved the potential sale of equipment, training and other items to support Taiwan's Air Defense System in a deal valued at up to $95 million.
