/How the B-52 bomber can hit targets thousands of miles away without leaving US airspace

The US Air Force's B-52 bomber hits targets thousands of miles away without leaving friendly airspace by acting as a flying missile truck. Equipped with long-range cruise missiles like the AGM-86B and JASSM-ER, the aircraft launches precision strikes safely outside enemy radar.
The 70-year-old B-52 Stratofortress no longer needs to drop gravity bombs directly over heavily defended enemy territory. Instead, the massive aircraft functions as a high-altitude missile truck equipped with advanced precision standoff weapons.
Using modern cruise missiles, the bomber can launch devastating strikes while remaining safely inside friendly or domestic airspace. This extreme standoff capability completely protects the vulnerable, non-stealthy aircraft from advanced enemy air defence networks.
For strategic nuclear deterrence, the aircraft currently relies heavily on the AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile. After dropping from the bomber, this small jet-powered weapon unfolds its wings and flies over 1,500 miles to its target.
For conventional combat, military crews deploy the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range, commonly known as JASSM-ER. This low-observable, stealthy missile can penetrate heavily guarded radar networks from nearly 600 miles away.
A single B-52 can haul up to 20 long-range cruise missiles during a single global combat mission. The aircraft carries eight weapons internally on a rotary launcher and mounts another 12 on heavy external wing pylons.
The US Air Force is currently testing the advanced AGM-181 Long Range Stand Off stealth cruise missile. Expected to cost around US$14 million each, this highly classified weapon will officially replace ageing Cold War-era payloads by 2030.
The massive bomber inherently boasts an impressive unrefuelled flight range exceeding 8,800 miles. By combining this extreme endurance with modern standoff cruise missiles, the B-52 remains America's ultimate weapon of strategic deterrence.