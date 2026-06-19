/'Farewell and thank you': Air Force One to be replaced by Qatari jet soon? Look at the aircraft that carried seven US presidents

The aircraft's final journey will happen during Trump's second presidency. White House officials described its return from the G7 summit as "The Last Ride", marking the end of nearly 40 years of service and fuelling speculation that a controversial Qatari-donated Boeing 747 could soon take its place. However, as per an NBC News report, Trump is considering taking the new Qatari jet on its inaugural flight when he travels to Mount Rushmore next month as part of celebrations for America's 250th anniversary.

US Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley also posted a photograph of the same plane on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

"I was honoured to be aboard Air Force One last night on its final flight," Crowley said on X.

"For nearly 40 years, it carried every President since George H.W. Bush. It wasn't the most modern plane, but it was cosy. And every flight with President Trump was incredibly special.

“Farewell and thank you.”