/'Farewell and thank you': Air Force One to be replaced by Qatari jet soon? Look at the aircraft that carried seven US presidents

After nearly four decades ferrying US presidents around the world, the iconic aircraft made what officials called its final journey. Its retirement has fuelled speculation that a controversial Qatari-donated Boeing 747 could soon become the new presidential jet.
For nearly four decades, the Boeing VC-25A aircraft that served as Air Force One has carried American presidents across the globe. The iconic aircraft has flown through historic moments, becoming one of the most recognisable symbols of US power. Now, after 30 years in service, the aircraft may be nearing the end of its service. "'Well done, good and faithful servant. 'The Last Ride,'" Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said in a post on X with a picture of the iconic white and blue jet after returning from the G7 summit in France.
As the aircraft completes its final mission, here is a look at the presidents who travelled aboard the iconic jet.
The Boeing VC-25A entered service in 1990 during the administration of George H.W. Bush. Designed as a flying White House, the aircraft featured secure communications systems, aerial refuelling capability, and advanced defensive measures, allowing the president to govern from virtually anywhere in the world.
George H.W. Bush became the first US president to fly aboard the aircraft. During his presidency, the jet carried him on diplomatic missions and during major events, including the Gulf War, cementing its place in modern American history.
The aircraft became a familiar sight during Bill Clinton's eight years in office. It transported the president on numerous international trips as the United States navigated the post-Cold War world and expanded its global influence.
Following the September 11 attacks, Air Force One became an important symbol of continuity and security. The aircraft was thrust into the spotlight as President George W. Bush was flown across the country amid uncertainty during one of the darkest days in American history.
Under Barack Obama, Air Force One travelled millions of miles across six continents. Images of Obama descending the aircraft's stairs became some of the defining visuals of his presidency, helping turn the jet into a global icon.
Donald Trump frequently criticised the ageing aircraft and pushed for a replacement during his first term. He also championed a new red, white and blue colour scheme for future presidential jets, making Air Force One a recurring topic during his administration.
Joe Biden continued using the decades-old aircraft despite mounting concerns over ageing systems and repeated delays to Boeing's replacement programme. The aircraft remained a workhorse through international crises, summits, and diplomatic missions.
The aircraft's final journey will happen during Trump's second presidency. White House officials described its return from the G7 summit as "The Last Ride", marking the end of nearly 40 years of service and fuelling speculation that a controversial Qatari-donated Boeing 747 could soon take its place. However, as per an NBC News report, Trump is considering taking the new Qatari jet on its inaugural flight when he travels to Mount Rushmore next month as part of celebrations for America's 250th anniversary.
US Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley also posted a photograph of the same plane on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.
"I was honoured to be aboard Air Force One last night on its final flight," Crowley said on X.
"For nearly 40 years, it carried every President since George H.W. Bush. It wasn't the most modern plane, but it was cosy. And every flight with President Trump was incredibly special.
“Farewell and thank you.”