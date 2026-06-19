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Only six countries have ever won the FIFA World Cup at home. Who all are on the list. Check here

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 17:27 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 17:27 IST

Winning the FIFA World Cup is difficult. Winning it as the host nation is even rarer. Let us see the countries that turned home advantage into football immortality and lifted the trophy before their own fans

Uruguay 1930: The first host, the first champion
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(Photograph: AFP)

Uruguay 1930: The first host, the first champion

Uruguay made history in 1930 by hosting and winning the inaugural FIFA World Cup. Backed by passionate home support in Montevideo, La Celeste defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final to become football's first world champions. The victory cemented Uruguay's place among the sport's pioneers and showcased the country's footballing excellence on the global stage. Hosting the first World Cup was a bold move, and winning it made the achievement even more memorable. Nearly a century later, Uruguay's triumph remains one of the most significant moments in FIFA World Cup history and international football.

Italy 1934: A dominant home-soil victory
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(Photograph: AFP)

Italy 1934: A dominant home-soil victory

Italy became the second host nation to win the FIFA World Cup when it lifted the trophy in 1934. Playing before enthusiastic home crowds, the Azzurri defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extra time in the final. The tournament marked Italy's rise as a football powerhouse and launched an era of international success. Their triumph demonstrated how home support and tactical discipline could combine to create a championship-winning formula. Italy's 1934 victory remains a landmark achievement in World Cup history and helped establish the nation as one of football's most successful countries.

England 1966: The Three Lions' greatest triumph
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(Photograph: AFP)

England 1966: The Three Lions' greatest triumph

England's only FIFA World Cup title came on home soil in 1966. Led by captain Bobby Moore and inspired by Geoff Hurst's historic hat-trick in the final, England defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time at Wembley Stadium. The tournament remains one of the most celebrated chapters in English sporting history. Millions still remember the dramatic final and Hurst's famous goals. Winning in front of home supporters transformed the team into national icons and secured England's place among football's elite. More than five decades later, the 1966 triumph remains a defining moment for the Three Lions.

West Germany 1974: Home success against total football
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(Photograph: AFP)

West Germany 1974: Home success against total football

West Germany captured the FIFA World Cup on home soil in 1974, overcoming the brilliant Netherlands team led by Johan Cruyff. Despite conceding an early goal in the final, the Germans rallied to secure a famous 2-1 victory in Munich. The win highlighted the team's resilience, tactical discipline and championship mentality. Led by Franz Beckenbauer, West Germany claimed its second World Cup title and strengthened its reputation as a global football powerhouse. Their success remains one of the most memorable examples of a host nation thriving under pressure on the world's biggest sporting stage.

Argentina 1978: Celebrations across Buenos Aires
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(Photograph: AFP)

Argentina 1978: Celebrations across Buenos Aires

Argentina delighted home fans by winning the 1978 FIFA World Cup, its first-ever world title. The hosts defeated the Netherlands 3-1 after extra time in the final at Buenos Aires. Led by Mario Kempes, who finished as the tournament's leading scorer, Argentina delivered a memorable campaign filled with excitement and drama. The victory sparked celebrations across the nation and marked the beginning of Argentina's rich World Cup legacy. Hosting and winning the tournament elevated the country's football status and inspired future generations, eventually paving the way for more World Cup success in the decades that followed.

France 1998: Zidane leads Les Bleus to glory
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(Photograph: AFP)

France 1998: Zidane leads Les Bleus to glory

France joined the exclusive club of host nations to win the FIFA World Cup in 1998. Inspired by Zinedine Zidane, Les Bleus defeated defending champions Brazil 3-0 in a stunning final in Paris. Zidane scored twice with headers before Emmanuel Petit sealed the victory. The triumph transformed French football and remains one of the country's greatest sporting achievements. Millions celebrated as France secured its first World Cup title on home soil. The 1998 tournament also showcased a talented generation that helped establish France as one of the dominant forces in international football for years to come.

Can home advantage still deliver World Cup glory?
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(Photograph: AFP)

Can home advantage still deliver World Cup glory?

Only six countries have managed to win the FIFA World Cup while hosting the tournament. Despite passionate crowds, familiar conditions and national support, lifting football's biggest prize on home soil remains one of the rarest achievements in sports. Future hosts will continue chasing this exclusive club, hoping to turn home advantage into football immortality.

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