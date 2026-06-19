/Only six countries have ever won the FIFA World Cup at home. Who all are on the list. Check here

Uruguay made history in 1930 by hosting and winning the inaugural FIFA World Cup. Backed by passionate home support in Montevideo, La Celeste defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final to become football's first world champions. The victory cemented Uruguay's place among the sport's pioneers and showcased the country's footballing excellence on the global stage. Hosting the first World Cup was a bold move, and winning it made the achievement even more memorable. Nearly a century later, Uruguay's triumph remains one of the most significant moments in FIFA World Cup history and international football.