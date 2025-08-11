/Tadpole, Black Eye and Cosmic Owl: What makes these 7 galaxies the weirdest in the universe?

Scattered across the cosmos are galaxies so peculiar they defy the patterns astronomers thought they understood. Some twist into improbable shapes, others appear almost too perfect, and a few even challenge the very physics of galaxy formation. They are products of violent collisions, rare cosmic alignments, or mysterious forces we still cannot fully explain. From vast stellar tails to perfect rings and 'dark matter-free' enigmas, these unusual galaxies offer more than curiosity, they are clues to the universe’s most puzzling processes, each one a case study in how strange reality can be when viewed on a galactic scale.