A sentiment often overlooked is how apart from people, stories and moments can also leave a lasting impression on an individual's life and teach lessons that no individual can. The Tamil film 'KD' spoke a universal language of love and finding your self-worth through the deeply connected stories of a septuagenarian and a young orphan, the message of which is bound to leave viewers with new and profound learnings. The 80-year-old Karuppudurai (KD) wakes up from a coma only to overhear his family planning to euthanise him. He does the most natural thing by running away from his village, only to stumble into the life of 8-year-old Kutty.



As they set on a journey together, with the mission to fulfil KD’s bucket list, humorously navigating through their problems, valuable life lessons are imparted by Kutty to his much senior friend, forming the unlikeliest of friendships. The film addressed important issues such as social mores and how family ties get played within that, and about finding beauty in the ordinary, but never forgets to entertain. Directed by Madhumita Sundararaman and produced by the Yoodlee Films banner, 'KD', through its unique story and expertly cast characters (Mu Ramaswamyand Nagavishal), teaches us to find joy in the little things. After all, it does begin with death and ends up reaffirming life.

