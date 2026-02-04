/T20 World Cup: Only three teams, including India, have two titles - Check all past winners

A young India, under MS Dhoni, had won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, beating arch rivals Pakistan in the final by 5 runs.

Batting first, India scored 157/5, thanks to Gautam Gambhir's 75. India then stopped Pakistan at 152 in 19.3 overs with RP Singh and Irfan taking three wickets each.

FINAL SCORE:

IND: 157/5 BEAT PAK: 152 by 5 Runs