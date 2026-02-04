/T20 World Cup: Only three teams, including India, have two titles - Check all past winners

T20 World Cup past winners: Only India (2007 & 2024), West Indies (2012 & 2016), and England (2009 & 2022) have won two titles with Pakistan (2009), Sri Lanka (2014), and Australia (2021) winning once each.
A young India, under MS Dhoni, had won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, beating arch rivals Pakistan in the final by 5 runs.
Batting first, India scored 157/5, thanks to Gautam Gambhir's 75. India then stopped Pakistan at 152 in 19.3 overs with RP Singh and Irfan taking three wickets each.
FINAL SCORE:
IND: 157/5 BEAT PAK: 152 by 5 Runs
The 2007 finalist Pakistan came back stronger in 2009 and won their maiden (and only till date) T20 World Cup by beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the final.
Sri Lanka batted first and managed a paltry 138/6 in 20 overs despite Kumar Sangakkara's 64 not out. For Pakistan, Shahid Afridi scored 54 not out off just 40 balls and took them home.
FINAL SCORE:
SL: 138/6 LOST TO PAK: 139/2 by 8 Wickets
England won the 2010 T20 World Cup by beating arch-rivals Australia in the final by 7 wickets. This was England's first ICC trophy win.
Australia were restricted to a modest 147/6 in the final with David Hussey scoring 59. England, thanks to Craig Kieswetter's 63 and Kevin Pietersen's 47, chased the target in 17 overs.
FINAL SCORE:
AUS: 147/6 LOST TO ENG: 148/3 by 7 Wickets
West Indies, once a force in world cricket, won the 2012 T20 World Cup to reign supreme once again. They beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the final to lift maiden T20 title.
Batting first, West Indies scored a modest 137/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Marlon Samuels' 78. West Indies then stopped Sri Lanka at just 101 runs in the chase with Sunil Narine taking 3/9.
FINAL SCORE:
West Indies: 137/6 BEAT Sri Lanka: 101 by 36 Runs
Sri Lanka finally tasted success the third time, beating India in 2014 T20 World Cup by 6 wickets to lift their maiden title in the format.
Batting first, India managed only 130/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's 77. Chasing the target, Kumar Sangakkara scored unbeaten 52 to take the team home in 17.5 overs.
FINAL SCORE:
IND: 130/4 LOST TO Sri Lanka: 134/4 by 6 Wickets
Four years after winning their maiden title in 2012, West Indies won the second T20 World Cup trophy by beating England in the 2016 final by 4 wickets.
Batting first, England scored 155/9 with Joe Root hitting 54. In reply, West Indies needed 19 off the last over despite Marlon Samuels scoring 85 not out. Carlos Brathwaite then hit 6,6,6,6 in the last over to Ben Stokes, lifting WI to their second title.
FINAL SCORE:
ENG: 155/9 LOST TO West Indies: 161/1 by 4 Wickets
Australia, the forces to reckon with in the world cricket, had to wait till 2021 to win their maiden T20 World Cup title when they beat New Zealand in the final by 8 Wickets.
Batting first New Zealand scored 172/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Kane Williamson's 85. In reply, Mitchell Marsh hit 77 not out after David Warner's 53 at the top and chased the target in 18.5 overs.
FINAL SCORE:
NZ: 172/4 LOST TO Australia: 173/2 by 8 Wickets
England won their second T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan in the final of 2022 edition by 5 wickets.
Batting first, Pakistan could manage only 137/8 as Shan Masood top scored with 38 and skipper Babar Azam hit 32. England, thanks to Ben Stokes hitting unbeaten 52, chased th target in 19 overs.
FINAL SCORE:
PAK: 137/8 LOST TO ENG: 138/5 by 5 Wickets
India won their second T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa in the final by 7 runs in 2024 edition with Rohit Sharma as the captain.
Batting first, India scored 176/7 in 20 overs with Virat Kohli hitting 76 and Axar Patel scoring 47 off 31 balls. Chasing the target, South Africa got close and but were held to 169/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant catch in the final over.
FINAL SCORE:
IND: 176/7 BEAT South Africa: 169/8 by 7 Runs