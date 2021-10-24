T20 World Cup in Pics: India's captain Virat Kohli thwarts Pakistan

India's captain Virat Kohli took guard early as opener Rohit Sharma fell in the crucial T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli takes on Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts after a delivery to India's captain Virat Kohli during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(Photograph:AFP)

Fans cheer Virat Kohli as captain stands tall

Indian fans salute captain Virat Kohli as India lost key wickets early in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Dubai.

(Photograph:AFP)

Virat takes a quick single to keep Pak at bay

Indian captain Virat Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking as Pakistan bowlers dominated early.

(Photograph:AFP)

Captain Kohli steadies India

India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan 

(Photograph:AFP)

