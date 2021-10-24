T20 World Cup in Pics: Captain Kohli thwarts Pakistan; check his top shots

India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup against Pakistan.
Kohli hit 57 in just 49 balls studded with five boundaries and a six to anchor India's innings as wickets continued to fall at the other end.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat takes a quick single to keep Pak at bay
Indian captain Virat Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking as Pakistan bowlers dominated early.
(Photograph:AFP)
Captain Kohli steadies India
(Photograph:AFP)
Captain Kohli raises yet another half-century against Pakistan
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his half-century during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai.
(Photograph:AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.
India have beaten Pakistan in all 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.
Before the match, skipper Virat Kohli had said his team would keep their emotions in check as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the key T20 World Cup encounter.
(Photograph:AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli entertained the crowd with his solid knock. He walked in to bat as India wobbled in the first five overs but took control and scored a brilliant half-century to peg back Pakistan.
(Photograph:AFP)
Indian fans salute captain Virat Kohli as India lost key wickets early in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Dubai.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli takes on Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts after a delivery to India's captain Virat Kohli during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.