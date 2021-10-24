T20 World Cup in Pics: Captain Kohli thwarts Pakistan; check his top shots

Kohli keeps India's flag flying

India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

India have beaten Pakistan in all 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Before the match, skipper Virat Kohli had said his team would keep their emotions in check as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the key T20 World Cup encounter.



(Photograph:AFP)