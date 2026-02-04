T20 World Cup batting records: Gayle and Kohli lead in 7 of 9 records

T20 World Cup batting records: Sri Lanka (260/6) hit highest team total, Kohli has most runs (1292), most runs in one edition (319) and most 50s (15). Gayle, meanwhile, has hit most 6s (63), most tons (2), most sixes in an innings (11), and most runs in boundaries in an innings (88).
The highest team total in T20 World Cups is 260/6 by Sri Lanka which they scored against Kenya in 2007 T20 World Cup.
For Sri Lanka, Sanath Jayasuriya scored 88, skipper Mahela Jayawardene hit 65 off 27 balls and Jehan Mubarak smashed unbeaten 46 off 13 balls.
India batter Virat Kohli has scored most runs in T20 World Cups - 1,292. He scored these runs in 35 matches from 2012 to 2024 at an average of nearly 59 and a strike rate of nearly 130. His highest in T20 World Cups is 89 not out.
Former India skipper Virat Kohli scored 319 runs in T20 World Cup 2013-14 edition - the highest by any batter in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He scored these runs in just 6 matches at an average of 106 with four fifties and a highest of 77 in the final against Sri Lanka.
India batter Virat Kohli has scored the most 50+ scores in the T20 World Cups - 15. His last 50+ score came in the 2024 T20 World Cup final when he scored a match-winning 76 against SOuth Africa.
It is not easy to score a single hundred in a T20 match but West Indies batter Chris Gayle has done it two times and his 2 ton are the most by any batter in T20 World Cups. His tons came against South Africa (117) in 2007 edition and against England (100 not out) in 2016.
Former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum scored 123 against Bangladesh in 2012 T20 World Cup - the highest individual score by a batter in the T20 World Cups. He hit the runs in 58 balls with 11 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 212.
West Indies batter Chris Gayle holds the record for most 6s in T20 World Cups. He hit 63 sixes in 33 matches during the T20 World Cups played from 2007 to 2021. He faced 676 balls in total, taking 10.7 balls for each six.
Chris gayle, known for his explosive batting, hit 11 sixes during his 100 against England in T20 World Cup 2016 - the most in an innings by a batter in T20 World Cups. He scored 100 in the innings - his second ton of the tournament history.
Chris Gayle, during his maiden T20 World Cup hundred, hit 88 of 117 runs in boundaries - the most by any batter in an innings in T20 World Cups. Gayle hit 10 sixes and 7 fours against South Africa in 2007 T20 World Cup.